Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.00. Bloom Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BE shares. Truist started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,435 shares of company stock worth $3,897,812 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.74. 14,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473,272. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

