Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 171,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,438,408 shares.The stock last traded at $15.37 and had previously closed at $15.91.

OWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

In other news, Director Claudia A. Holz bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $187,575.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,761 shares of company stock worth $6,968,274 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $117,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.