bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “bluebird’s Q3 earnings and revenues missed estimates. In November 2021, the company successfully separated the oncology business into a separate independent entity to focus on the genetic disease business. It is making good progress with its impressive pipeline of gene therapies for genetic diseases. The conditional approval of Zynteglo for patients aged 12 years or above for the treatment of transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in Europe is also a positive for the company. Yet, it recently suffered a setback when the FDA placed a clinical hold on eli-cel for treating cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. Also, the winding down of its European operations hurt the stock severely. Such setbacks do not bode well. Further, stiff competition in the target market is a woe. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $9.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $697.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.57.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.94) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 130.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.