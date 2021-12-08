BNP Paribas Upgrades Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) to Outperform

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s previous close.

AWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

NYSE AWI opened at $115.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.34. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $116.12.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $1,479,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 278,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth $2,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 80.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.