Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 235 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $455.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $334.08 and a one year high of $463.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $432.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.82.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

