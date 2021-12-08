Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,054,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,700 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 18.7% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,793,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,505 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of ET opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

