Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000.

VBR opened at $178.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.45 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.07 and a 200-day moving average of $174.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

