Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,667.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 9,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $628.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $613.37 and a 200-day moving average of $555.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

