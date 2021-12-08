Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.65 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.