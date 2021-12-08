Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives $37.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Bouygues stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $43.07.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

