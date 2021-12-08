Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

BWMN traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 36,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,932. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.