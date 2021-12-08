Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of BAK stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. Braskem has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. Research analysts expect that Braskem will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 122,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,128,000.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

