Brian Hirsch Purchases 60,000 Shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Director Brian Hirsch acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KPLT stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Katapult by 30.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Katapult in the third quarter worth about $950,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Katapult by 2,656.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 474,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Katapult by 95.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 47,964 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KPLT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Katapult in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

