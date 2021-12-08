Brian Lee Bergot Sells 25,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Brian Lee Bergot sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$66,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$249,223.14.

Brian Lee Bergot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Brian Lee Bergot sold 50,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.69, for a total value of C$134,500.00.

TSE:TKO opened at C$2.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.49. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$1.31 and a 52 week high of C$3.22. The company has a market cap of C$772.36 million and a PE ratio of 24.95.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$132.56 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 3.3600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital lowered Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.00.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

