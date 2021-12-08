Brian Richard Hole Sells 1,309 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,584.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WLFC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $37.25. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,579. The firm has a market cap of $226.33 million, a P/E ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $47.78.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.79 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth about $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth about $258,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

