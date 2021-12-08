Brian Richard Hole Sells 1,309 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,584.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ WLFC traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $37.25. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,579. The firm has a market cap of $226.33 million, a P/E ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $47.78.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.79 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%.
Willis Lease Finance Company Profile
Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.
