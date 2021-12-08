Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.89.

Shares of BHF traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.52. The stock had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,584. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

