Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Reduced by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $8,692,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.28. 47,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,073,188. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

