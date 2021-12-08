British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($53.04) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.07) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.98) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.76) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,553.22 ($47.12).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,681.90 ($35.56) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,478 ($32.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($39.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,575.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,681.88.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

