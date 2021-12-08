Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $580.00 to $620.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Broadcom traded as high as $582.72 and last traded at $582.21, with a volume of 12035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $564.98.
AVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.11.
In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $243.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $532.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.83.
About Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
Featured Article: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.