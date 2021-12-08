Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $580.00 to $620.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Broadcom traded as high as $582.72 and last traded at $582.21, with a volume of 12035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $564.98.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.11.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after acquiring an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after acquiring an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after acquiring an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $243.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $532.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.83.

About Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

