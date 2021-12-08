Brokerages Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Announce $3.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to post $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.59. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $14.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $40.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.15 to $45.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $51.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.15 to $65.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,523.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,425.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,422.58.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

