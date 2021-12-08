Brokerages Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Post $0.70 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.81. Sysco posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 311.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.50. 2,424,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,546. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average is $77.24. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,165,000 after purchasing an additional 430,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after buying an additional 574,442 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after buying an additional 2,090,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,673,000 after buying an additional 182,664 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

