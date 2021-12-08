Brokerages Anticipate TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). TransAct Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TACT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAct Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other TransAct Technologies news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 6,800 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $75,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $17.18.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

