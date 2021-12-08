Brokerages Expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Aptinyx reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

APTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ:APTX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07.

In related news, CFO Ashish Khanna bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

