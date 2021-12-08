Brokerages Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Post -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.20. Caesars Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.09) earnings per share.

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CZR stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.67. 35,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $119.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

