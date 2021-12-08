Brokerages Expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.43). Coherus BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 608.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.69). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $4,611,545.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,172 over the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter.

CHRS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.04. 325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,071. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.97. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.