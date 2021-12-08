Brokerages Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. II-VI reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IIVI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

II-VI stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.74. II-VI has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $100.44.

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 5.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the second quarter worth $1,382,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 32.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 107.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

