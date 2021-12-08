Brokerages Expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.54 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce sales of $40.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.98 million to $42.10 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $36.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $143.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.57 million to $144.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $182.99 million, with estimates ranging from $179.55 million to $185.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.74.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $178,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,553.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,942 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 444.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79,533 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 262,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 80,462 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

