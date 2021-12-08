Brokerages Expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will report sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.31 billion. Textron reported sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $12.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $12.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Textron by 418.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 97.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $75.23. The company had a trading volume of 708,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,347. Textron has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.35%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

