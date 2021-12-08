Brokerages Expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to announce earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. The Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Blackstone Group.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

BX stock traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,387. The company has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.43 and its 200-day moving average is $118.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 3,578,042 shares valued at $451,822,620. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.