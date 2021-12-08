Brokerages Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.26). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,193,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 105,258 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $4,900,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 276.1% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 776,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 569,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $215.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.54.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

