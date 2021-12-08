Brokerages Set Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Target Price at C$49.60

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$751,600. Insiders have sold a total of 66,008 shares of company stock worth $3,299,145 over the last quarter.

TSE:ATZ opened at C$51.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. Aritzia has a one year low of C$23.82 and a one year high of C$53.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.72. The stock has a market cap of C$5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current year.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

