Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target at $20.20

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Vincent Milano purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $91,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 35,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $440,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,010 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. 3,118,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,127. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

