Brokerages Set BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Target Price at GBX 192.50

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 192.50 ($2.55).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.86) to GBX 125 ($1.66) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.12) to GBX 255 ($3.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.45) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.65) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.