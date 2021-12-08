Brokerages Set Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Target Price at $34.00

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVKIF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Evonik Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($37.08) to €34.00 ($38.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVKIF opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

