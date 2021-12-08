Brokerages Set Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) PT at $58.90

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.90.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTS opened at $45.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15. Fortis has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

