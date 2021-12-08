Brokerages Set Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) PT at $76.86

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.86.

IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

IART stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

