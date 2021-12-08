Brokerages Set Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Target Price at $23.97

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Truist increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,689,000 after purchasing an additional 893,538 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

