Brokerages Set MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) PT at $11.00

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their price target on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Rowe lifted their price target on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

MEIP opened at $2.70 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $304.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 186.5% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,828,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,983 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 60.6% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 88,358 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 202,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

