Brokerages Set MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) PT at €211.64

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €210.36 ($236.36).

MTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($269.66) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($252.81) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($241.57) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($241.57) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($224.72) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTX traded up €0.80 ($0.90) during trading on Friday, reaching €172.20 ($193.48). 242,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €162.30 ($182.36) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($252.70). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €190.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €199.78.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.