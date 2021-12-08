Brokerages Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target at $139.36

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of ROST traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.40. 47,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,432. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.25 and its 200-day moving average is $117.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $398,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 547,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 20.2% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $1,006,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

