Brokerages Set Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target at $236.85

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.46.

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $292.85 on Friday. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $77.82 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 92.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.73 and a 200-day moving average of $181.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 1,546 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $439,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,025,512. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

