Brokerages Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) PT at $454.83

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $454.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $4,455,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,458 shares of company stock worth $22,334,315 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 57.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 132,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after buying an additional 48,274 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $32,029,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 407.7% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Raine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.83. 16,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.29. Twilio has a one year low of $235.00 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.