Brokerages Set United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Target Price at $211.21

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.21.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

