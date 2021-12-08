Brokers Issue Forecasts for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$101.21.

TSE:NA opened at C$98.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$101.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.62. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$70.81 and a 12-month high of C$106.10.

In related news, Director Laurent Ferreira purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$96.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$384,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,850,697.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.