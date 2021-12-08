Brokers Issue Forecasts for Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCC. B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 78.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 183,615 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth $19,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $470,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.51%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

