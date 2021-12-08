Brokers Offer Predictions for SSE plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SSE in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSEZY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

SSE stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. SSE has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

SSE Company Profile

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

