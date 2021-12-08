BRP’s (DOOO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.43.

Get BRP alerts:

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $84.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.74. BRP has a 12 month low of $61.22 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.45.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BRP will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP by 30.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.