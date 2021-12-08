BSC Station (BSCS) Market Capitalization Tops $13.69 Million

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. BSC Station has a total market cap of $13.69 million and $2.43 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSC Station coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000739 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BSC Station has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00057659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.80 or 0.08508400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00062644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00082450 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,591.35 or 1.00813004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002703 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSC Station should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSC Station using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

