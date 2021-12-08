BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Director Juli Spottiswood Buys 10,000 Shares

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Director Juli Spottiswood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BTRS opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.21. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BTRS by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BTRS by 35.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 359,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 94,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in BTRS during the second quarter worth $205,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BTRS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BTRS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

