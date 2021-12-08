Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.47% from the stock’s current price.

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.26.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.